Claims have appeared online saying the NYSC is proposing new kits for corps members

The posters attached a picture of a man wearing the alleged new kit, which highlights major differences from the one presently used

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published recently

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Garki, Abuja - A TikToker, Classy Pee, posted on his page that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is planning to change corps members’ uniforms.

The photograph attached to the post shows a man wearing the alleged new kit, which highlights major differences from the one presently used.

A post claiming the NYSC is proposing new kits for corps members is concocted. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The viral clip which has appeared on TikTok and Facebook has garnered over 2,500 likes, more than 500 comments, and 130+ shares since it was posted on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Due to the virality of the claim, a fact-checking organisation, Dubawa, verified the post.

Following its scrutiny, the media platform ruled that the dress and model used were AI-generated.

Keyword searches were conducted to see if news about the purported development would be found, but no reputable media outlet reported it.

NYSC reacts

In the same vein, on Friday, June 14, the NYSC asked Nigerians to disregard "the misleading and highly embarrassing TikTok video".

The NYSC's statement partly reads:

"The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to a fake TikTok video trending online indicating that corps members' uniform has been changed to a new one.

"For clarity sake, NYSC management wish to state categorically that all the items of corps members' uniforms that they collect on arrival during registration at the orientation camps remain the same.

"Members of the public, especially prospective corps members are hereby advised to disregard the misleading and highly embarrassing TikTok video in its entirety."

More to read on NYSC

Tinubu’s govt to empower 5000 NYSC members

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government announced plans to empower at least 5,000 NYSC members with N10 million each.

The minister of youth development, Jamila Ibrahim, made this known during the opening ceremony of the inaugural meeting of the NYSC management with heads of corps producing institutions (CPI) in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng