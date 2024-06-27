A young lady living in a flooded house received an outpouring of support after her story, shared by @ositapopcorn, went viral on TikTok

In a recent video, the man who brought the UNILAG student's plight to light revealed that he had received N10 million in generous donations

The university's student body also offered Aminat Ajikobi free accommodation in the hostel to support her education

A young lady, previously living in a flooded home, saw an incredible wave of support after @ositapopcorn shared her story, making it viral on TikTok.

Recently, the advocate disclosed that he had gathered N10 million in donations for the UNILAG student.

UNILAG student gets N10 million. Photo credit: @ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

To further assist, the university's student body provided Aminat Ajikobi with free hostel accommodation to facilitate her studies, as shown by @ositapopcorn.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oludesire said:

“Where was the guardian all this year's?? why are they showing up now? Aminat should invest the money make sure her other siblings get premium education or vocations.”

Similoluwa:

“I’m happyyyyy…I noticed her smile in class recently….God bless everyone of youu.”

Hanih:

“This is the most transparent platform I have witnessed as a Nigerian. Thank you for using your influence to uplift Amina. God will arise for you too.”

Steven:

“I hope the guardian didn’t suddenly become involved for financial reasons.”

Vicky_fashionhome:

“Luck finally found her, she said she don’t think she’s ever lucky…. God showed her mercy.”

IbadanVendor:

“Why didn't the guardians take her away since God bless everyone that contributed.”

Islamiat Gbanigbani Badmos:

“Humanity before Religion....thank you to everyone who donated,God bless y'all.”

User1045543452062:

“I congratulate aminat and God will bless you too osita popcorn.”

Leey Yah:

“Wow…God bless all the sponsors.”

Nk7473:

“I suggest you don’t give her all the money at once. Give her a payout every year or better still rent an apartment for her and give her supplies yourself.”

Maya:

“May help come through for every other Aminat out there, I earnestly with tears nd pain in my heart pray for help to locate everyone of u living in pain nd so much discomfort.”

George Washington:

“It shall be well with you.”

Bipli:

“Please check in on her from time to time! make sure the money goes to her and no one else!”

Toria's Promise:

“God bless you Osita. Good for you Aminat. Thank You Jesus.”

Arike:

“I’m glad this gurl can finally have a good home. Allihamdulliah God bless everyone for the support.”

Student who lives in water-logged slum house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @ositapopcorn, known for reaching out to the poor and helping them, has shared the heartbreaking story of a UNILAG student named Aminat Ajikobi.

@ositapopcorn visited Aminat with his team, and she took them on a tour of her water-logged slum abode.

The water has already turned black, showing it has been in that dormant state for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng