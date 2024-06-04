A Nigerian lady was left devastated after a man she believed would be her partner ended their relationship

In a heart-wrenching video, the lady revealed that the man had initially left his wife for her, leading her to assume a long-term commitment was possible

However, he ultimately returned to his wife, leaving the lady shattered and in tears

A Nigerian lady was left utterly heartbroken after a man she loved and trusted brutally dumped her.

In a tearful video, she revealed how he had callously abandoned his wife for her.

Eventually, he cruelly return to his marriage, leaving her shattered and inconsolable, as shown by @iam_sweetcoco.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Klassynelly said:

“LMAO, I'm wondering what made you think he would leave d wife for you.”

Teeemmmppplleeeeee wrote:

“Una nor Dey shame again sha.”

BINTA commented:

“He got me pregnant nd went back.”

Theodorakludje:

‘Life is not Nollywood but karma is real!! Love and light baby girl.”

Catty:

“He will come back, just calm down okay.”

Sweetcoco:

“Should I take him back?”

Bertie:

“When you are apart .it's all sweet and niceuntil you stay together! Now you'll understandwhat the "wives " hv been going through!”

Sclence HistoryLife:

“And the wife took him back? this is the reason these men keep doing that.”

Pearl lavender:

“Good for you girl.”

Sexyangel282:

“I left minerule number one never fall inlove with a married man.yoU go cry tire.”

Precious:

“Why people Dey take this thing serioUs omooo 88 something wey person Dey use catch cruise una don take am serious.”

