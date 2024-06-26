A married Nigerian man has shared his experience on TikTok after taking the role of his wife's driving teacher

In a video, he revealed how his wife angrily got down from the car after he corrected her for attempting to bash someone's car

Social media users reacted massively to the funny video, with many recounting their similar experiences

A Nigerian man has narrated his ordeal at the hands of his wife, who's still learning how to drive a car.

The thoughtful man had taken the role of his wife's driving teacher not knowing that the experience wouldn't be so rosy.

Man shares his experience while teaching wife to drive Photo credit: @dlulusfamily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man laments while teaching wife to drive

According to the man identified as @dlulusfamily on TikTok, his wife angrily got out of the car after he corrected her for trying to bash someone's car.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After alighting, she boarded a commercial motorcycle and returned home, leaving him behind.

He also recounted how she almost entered the gutter and blamed him for talking too much and distracting her.

In his words:

"My wife angrily came down from car and entered bike because I corrected her immediately she tried to hit someone's 2015 IS350 that was parked on the roadside. Everytime she's always giving excuses on space management.

"Before this particular incident she almost entered gutter, and she blamed me for talking too much! Meanwhile I cant keep quiet seeing her driving rubbish. Just today i decided to follow her i almost get high blood pressure."

Reactions as man teaches wife to drive

Nigerians stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Victoria Oyinbo said:

"E dey hard for hubby to teach wife how to drive oh am talking from my dad and mum experience. Both of them commot for house smiling and return home frowning at each other."

@Andrea white reacted:

"People commenting to divorce her are mostly men. She is a woman and most women have attitude problem not pride."

@D30 said:

"If nah my babe leave me for car go house like that, I'm in trouble cos nah so so beg person go dey beg that day."

@Holy said:

"Make she go driving school, na u dey stress urself, I hope say na like this she dey behave only when it comes to driving shaa. If not wahala dey oh."

@RacHel said:

"It’s nothing really deep actually. My mom does this to my dad everytime and he’ll still use d car to chase his wife in d public transport. E too love em wife."

@Sean Kean added:

"A friend of mine and his wife went out to teach the wife. In short both of them came home separately on bike, na us wey dey house go carry the car for field."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian woman bashes white man's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who bashed a white man's car and wanted to claim her right despite being at fault went viral.

In a video shared by the man, the woman asked for police to be invited before she started begging when the man stood his ground.

Source: Legit.ng