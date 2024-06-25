A Nigerian man posted a humorous video on TikTok, which quickly went viral, capturing his parents' visit

In the clip, the man is in the car with his parents, documenting the moment and explaining that they visited because they mistakenly believed he was still in secondary school

The video also shows a man, likely his father, driving and eating in the car, his face radiating relaxation and happiness

Man's family visited him, gives reason. Photo credit: @dami_oke

Source: TikTok

The video also captures a man, presumed to be his father, enjoying a meal while driving, his expression cheerful and content, as shown by @dami_oke.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ayomitide said:

“I will do this when I have kids even if they’re adult because some of us wants this but we don’t get them.”

Ifetola wrote:

“Lol my mom has a key to my room, imagine coming back from class and meeting your mom but the soups and all the food that comes with that visitation hits then.”

Ace commented:

“Na so my dad call me one afternoon that he sent something and the person is outside my lodge that I should go out collect it, I opened gate to see my dad in his car, we just burst laugh first.”

Maamaa:

“The eating together in the car.”

The Abegundes:

“Mine died 25 years ago. Sponsored myself throughout school. University days no body even asked of me. But here I am today. I’m grateful.”

Jhizzy:

“My dad visited just once he died few weeks after the visit.”

Ub Zero:

“My mum was supposed to do this buh she died, now my dad planning on coming to see me, me wey dey plan go babe side and I know him, it’d be a surprise visit.”

Abujarentmates:

“I miss my mama, she will visit me ins school and we'll eat at the park or take me out to treat me some sumptuous meals if she didn't bring hers oh d3ath where is thy sting?”

Aiden and Mum:

“This was my father. Always visiting me in uni without announcing. May his soul continue to Rest In Peace.”

HairBoss Sapele:

“You are so lucky I never experienced any of this.”

LA Ectasy:

“Mine don’t know where my school is they still remain great parents.”

It was the first time a family reunion would go viral. Legit.ng previously reported a man returned home to reunite with his family after staying away for eight years.

Nigerian man invited to family meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man found himself at the center of a social media storm after receiving an unexpected invitation to a family gathering.

During this gathering, elders issued a rather unusual ultimatum: he must either impregnate or marry a woman within a tight three-month deadline.

The man’s video, captioned by @tennie_xoxo reads: “Dem invite me to family meeting,” captured the tense exchange among family members.

