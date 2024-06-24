Nigerian Man Who Became Popular for Always Being Angry, Exercises on Treadmill, Sparking Reaction
- A Nigerian man who gained popularity for his quick temper was featured in a viral TikTok video using a treadmill
- In the video, he was seen wearing sportswear, indicating his intent to exercise with the equipment
- A man was observed setting up the treadmill for him, after which he was filmed using it
A Nigerian man known for his quick temper used a treadmill in a viral TikTok video.
In the video, he was seen in his sportswear, indicating that he was about to start exercising with the equipment.
Another man was seen setting up the treadmill for him, after which he was filmed using it in the TikTok video.
The video, shown by @official_umar_bush, was widely shared, capturing the attention of many viewers.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
User738383 said:
“This one wey Alhaji dey learn how to run with that speed wey him get already.”
Naziru kano said:
“Abba, may God bless you with grace, you are trying so hard, you have to be patient with people's words, may God bless your life.”
User4473883838 wrote:
“Don't give up, snake don't bite your head.”
HamzaMonero:
“See how Umar dey run on the gym equipment and the way he always chase Sadick.”
Xaid_Jnr:
“Don’t joke with grace. If no be grace this man for no even know this machine.”
Ammar idreez:
“How I wish I dey there to add more speed for the guy.”
Imabadboi:
“He’s learning how to run faster.”
Man known for his anger, seen dancing
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, famous on social media for his usual angry expression, has surprised many in a recent viral video.
In this clip, he is seen dancing and having a good time, a rare sight that many claim is the first of its kind.
As @sadeeq_umar_bush shared, his cheerful demeanour and broad smiles while dancing in a car have left numerous social media users amazed.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian youth caused an uproar after he shared a video showing how he relocated to his village over an increase in his house rent.
Source: Legit.ng
