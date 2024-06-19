A Nigerian man ignited a social media debate when he received an invitation to a family gathering

In the widely shared video, he was instructed to impregnate a woman within three months without delay

The video captures an exchange among elders during the meeting, where they issued an ultimatum: either he must impregnate or marry a woman promptly

A Nigerian man found himself at the center of a social media storm after receiving an unexpected invitation to a family gathering.

During this gathering, elders issued a rather unusual ultimatum: he must either impregnate or marry a woman within a tight three-month deadline.

The man’s video, captioned by @tennie_xoxo reads: “Dem invite me to family meeting,” captured the tense exchange among family members.

Social media users have been buzzing with opinions

Mariam said:

“I’m here oh single mother of 1 you go fit manage me.”

Olami811057:

“Them go whine u but know painc.”

Y’all I’m Bukunmi:

“I’m ready for serious relationship, I’m serious about it abeg this one no be memes.”

Faith:

“Am single and u are single also. Case settle just hire me as your fake wife.”

Wummy _stitches:

“Na why I no dey go family meeting.”

NoticeMe:

“It is well they don remove me from family group because say Ino get person wey I Dey date.”

Rookie-peng9:

“Omo na wetin I face this morning my papa tell me say if I don reach 25 I no fit see husband again.”

Arinnn:

“Fine Boy Ojo nlo marriage advice dey sweet for their mouth ehn.”

Fine Boy:

“Them give you money before you comot the meeting? If no, olori ebi, warn yourself o.”

Dami:

“Me yesterday they said I should try and born even if I don’t want to get married.”

Anike_Ni_Seh:

“Me I regret say I go ileya she one uncle say if I no carry belle come next year make I no come anyways I don reach my house back make unna help me find husband too o.”

