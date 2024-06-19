Nigerian Man Invited to Family Meeting Told to Impregnate a Woman Within 3-Month
- A Nigerian man ignited a social media debate when he received an invitation to a family gathering
- In the widely shared video, he was instructed to impregnate a woman within three months without delay
- The video captures an exchange among elders during the meeting, where they issued an ultimatum: either he must impregnate or marry a woman promptly
A Nigerian man found himself at the center of a social media storm after receiving an unexpected invitation to a family gathering.
During this gathering, elders issued a rather unusual ultimatum: he must either impregnate or marry a woman within a tight three-month deadline.
The man’s video, captioned by @tennie_xoxo reads: “Dem invite me to family meeting,” captured the tense exchange among family members.
Social media users have been buzzing with opinions
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Mariam said:
“I’m here oh single mother of 1 you go fit manage me.”
Olami811057:
“Them go whine u but know painc.”
Y’all I’m Bukunmi:
“I’m ready for serious relationship, I’m serious about it abeg this one no be memes.”
Faith:
“Am single and u are single also. Case settle just hire me as your fake wife.”
Wummy _stitches:
“Na why I no dey go family meeting.”
NoticeMe:
“It is well they don remove me from family group because say Ino get person wey I Dey date.”
Rookie-peng9:
“Omo na wetin I face this morning my papa tell me say if I don reach 25 I no fit see husband again.”
Arinnn:
“Fine Boy Ojo nlo marriage advice dey sweet for their mouth ehn.”
Fine Boy:
“Them give you money before you comot the meeting? If no, olori ebi, warn yourself o.”
Dami:
“Me yesterday they said I should try and born even if I don’t want to get married.”
Anike_Ni_Seh:
“Me I regret say I go ileya she one uncle say if I no carry belle come next year make I no come anyways I don reach my house back make unna help me find husband too o.”
Source: Legit.ng
