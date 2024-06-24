A Nigerian man came home and reunited with his family, and the video is trending on social media

A man returned home to reunite with his family after staying away for eight years.

His return was celebrated with so much joy and fun when his family saw him.

The man was welcomed with joy by his siblings. Photo credit: TikTOk/@nellypretty186.

In a video posted on TikTok by @nellypretty186 shows the moment the family threw a mini party to receive the young man.

Nelly said the young man who returned home was her kid brother and she was so excited that he came home.

Many social media users commented on the video after it went viral and got over 500,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man returns to reunited with his family

@TRIUMPH said:

"Kiddo wey dey press money na them dey welcome like this."

@Progress sure commented:

"Just imagine say you no come with money."

@Shuga reacted:

"Dear God I pray for my bro. One day he will return too."

@shedyprince said:

"Even if I go back home, no body to celebrate me. They are dead."

@gb said:

"I returned but didn't meet anyone."

@marve2004 said:

"Your joy will never stop flowing. I'm so happy."

@Queen Anie commented:

"I wish this for my brother. He will be back in good health and good condition."

@user7296730716984 miz bella said:

"My own was brought home dead. Omo I fainted. May you live longer."

@STONER said:

"Me wey never see my parents and siblings for 9 years. May God help me with this money. I wan surprise family as well."

