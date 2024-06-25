A man who is a resident of the UK has shown what his apartment looks like and also shared how much he is paying there

According to the man, his rent amounts to N1.6 million per calendar month, including utility bills

He said there are other tenants who have apartments in the building and they all share one kitchen

A UK-based man took netizens on a tour of his one-room apartment where he lays his head.

The apartment looks small but appears comfortable enough for the man to live in and hustle.

The man said he pays N1.6 million for rent and utilities. Photo credit: TikTok/Precious Ubani and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

In a video shared by Precious Ubani, the man said he pays N1.6 million as rent for the apartment per calendar month.

The apartment has a kitchen, toilet and bathroom. However, he shared the kitchen with other tenants who live in the building.

The N1.6 million he pays as rent includes other utility bills.

Reactions as man shared his monthly rent in the UK

@NECHE, RN said:

"Mine is far better and I pay £495 (bills inclusive) in Newcastle Upon Tyne."

@Adenike Kaffy commented:

"The guy is very neat."

@electriccafe said:

"Hmmm what else has Mr Gabriel tasted in the house apart from Ghana jollof?"

@N. Amardey said:

"870 Pounds will build one room in Nigeria."

@Samuel Olaogun said:

"London life. Thanks God I’m now living in four bedroom 3 toilet with my family but I used to live exactly like this man 23 years ago. Life is a journey!"

@Johnphils' MediaTv said:

"It's not much because, he's receiving about 3-4k pounds monthly."

@samuel aigbomian said:

"I think the cost is low base on the economy of UK. Even self room contain in Lagos suburbs is better than this."

@godwinogba1 commented:

"With that amount you can rent three bedrooms flat in Spain."

Lady finds apartment of N250k in Lagos

In a related story, a lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it cost only N250,000 in yearly rent.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in.

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and bathroom.

