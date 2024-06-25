A Nigerian lady has released her childhood pictures, which featured A-list Nollywood actors and legends

According to the young lady, she grew up with Nollywood legends and the pictures were proof of that

Her childhood pictures had Ini Edo, Olu Jacobs, Mr Ibu, Sam Loco, Osuofia and other actors when they were much younger

A young lady, @oh_angelbby, who claimed she grew up with Nollywood legends, has released her childhood pictures.

@oh_angelbby's father is Gabrie Okorie, also known as Gabazinni, and was a makeup artist on movie sets.

She said she grew up with Nollywood legends. Photo Credit: @oh_angelbby

@oh_angelbby's father's occupation made it easier for his daughter to have pictures with Nollywood legends despite only being a child.

In a now-viral TikTok post, @oh_angelbby shared pictures she took with the younger versions of Nollywood legends such as John Okafor (Mr Ibu), Nkem Owoh (Osuofia), Ini Edo, Chika Ike, Olu Jacobs, Eucharia-Anunobi Ekwu, Sam Loco and others.

Netizens were blown away by her childhood pictures.

Reactions trail the lady's throwback photos

Dera J Gold said:

"I get am before no be property."

Funny daisy said:

"I get am before no be property oh,abi how them Dey take talk am again."

Frau Amy said:

"Your dad is a legend behind the screen.(for those that know him)."

splenzybae said:

"2007 u small like dat some of una supposed dey greet some people for dis app."

Good.girl.riri said:

"All d legend don carry u omo u self no small ooo u na baby legend."

Maajenn Ndukwe said:

"I’m sorry but this is a big flex especially Sam loco."

EmmyJk said:

"This girl dun go bring challenge wey nobody go fit copy."

Throwback of Olu Jacobs in Hollywood series

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback of Olu Jacobs in a Hollywood series has surfaced online.

Before his return to Nigeria, Olu Jacobs was already involved in some British series. A clip from one of his scenes in The Crezz (TV Series 1976), where he acted as Geoffrey Ademola, emerged on the Nigerian social media space.

Olu Jacobs' eloquence and poise were impressive as many Nigerians applauded the veteran. The veteran actor was 34 years old at that time.

