She shared her happiness with her followers on TikTok after she received the work visa.

The lady now has a permit to work in the UK.

In the video, Solace Ojotule said she switched from her graduate student visa to a work visa.

She said:

"Finally switched from graduate student visa to skilled worker visa and I'm speechless."

She was happy as she unveiled the skilled worker visa for her TikTok followers to see.

Convert student's visa to work visa

Checks show that it is possible to switch from a UK student visa to a skilled worker visa if one meets the requirements.

According to the UK government website:

"You might be able to apply to change (‘switch’) to a Skilled Worker visa if you’re already in the UK on a different type of visa. If you’re currently in the UK on a Student visa, you must have completed the course you were sponsored to study. Your job start date is after your course has finished and you have studied for a PhD for at least 24 months."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets UK work permit

@A.forkay thrift wears said:

"How did you go about this."

@k said:

"Can you guide or give leeds please?"

@mumboys05 said:

"I can imagine this feeling, it gives you a sense of relief."

