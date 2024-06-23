A lady who applied for a US visa is happy that her application was approved, and she was going to relocate abroad

The lady shared her story online, noting that she has been in a long-distance marriage with her husband for four years

After she got the US visa, she celebrated in a special way, showing it to her followers, who also congratulated her

A lady is happy after she applied for an American visa and it was approved.

The lady told her story in a TikTok video after she received the US visa and it became clear she would soon relocate.

The lady moved to the US to be with her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@miatta and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Miatta, she was relocating to the US to be with her husband after years of a long-distance relationship.

Miatta said she had been without her husband four years and her joy was enormous when she got US visa to travel and meet him.

She said:

"I'm finally going to join my husband in the USA after being in a distant relationship for the fourth year."

After she unveiled the visa, her followers on TikTok dropped congratulatory messages for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady moves abroad to meet her husbad

@Happy_luxury_hair said:

"I tap into the USA visa before the end of the year. I can’t wait to join my hubby."

@Matthew Pratt said:

"I'm very happy for you but please be a good wife. Don't go and change. A lot of people are making mistakes."

@SETHLINA remarked:

"Congratulations dear..I tap into ur blessing. ...I receive my Canada visa too ìn Jesus name. AMEN to join my husband too."

@Owolabi said:

"If I hear USA like this, my head is always burst. Please I love that country. God please make it possible for me to go there."

