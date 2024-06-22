A Nigerian man said some people said living abroad is not good, but his case is different as he is having a good time

According to him, relocating abroad and living there has Favoured him since has learned new skills

He shared a video on TikTok, showing people a machine he has learned to operate, a knowledge he said he wouldn't have gained in Nigeria

A Nigerian man said living abroad is good and that he is not part of those who say relocating abroad is not favourable.

In a video, the man insisted that living abroad has favoured him because he has had the opportunity to learn new skills.

The man said he had learned a new skill.

MC TimoTv said there are some things he would not have the opportunity to learn had it been he was still living in Nigeria.

He showed his followers a machine, which he said he had learned how to operate.

He said he took a course to learn how to operate the machine, but he wouldn't have learned it if he was in Nigeria.

His video sparked mixed reactions as some people agreed with him while others disagreed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man says living abroad is favourable

@harryjintl said:

"Oga rest, people dey fly plane for Nigeria."

@FIRE DOWN said:

"Oga make the bag on time make you go back to base. No let old age meet u there. otherwise e no go funny."

@Nero blaze said:

"There is a lot in Nigeria. It depend on where you work. Go to breweries, you will see them a lot but only few known how to ride it because in Nigeria there are a lot of other skills we focus on."

@Kingsley Uzoka said:

"Thank you my brother for being honest, and words of encouragement."

Man shows his lifestyle in the UK

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man in the UK shared a video showing people how he rides a bicycle to work instead of buying a car.

The video was shared on TikTok by Godwin Newdance, who said they were in the UK to make money, not to ride cars.

He said there were so many expenses to be incurred if one decides to buy a car, insisting he would make do with a bicycle.

