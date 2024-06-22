A newlywed bride has revealed how she found the love of her life after her ex-boyfriend kept his distance from her

According to her, her ex told her he wanted to take a break, and during that time, she fell in love and married someone else

Social media users who came across the post had different things to say about the young woman's situation

A Nigerian lady shared how a situation that was supposed to weigh her down ended in a positive light.

Her ex-boyfriend had intentionally kept his distance from her with the excuse that he needed a break.

Lady finds love of her life

While he was on a break, the lady, identified as @_chinazom, met another man who showed her what true love meant.

She fell in love with him and subsequently got married to her heartthrob with her ex-boyfriend, who was still on a break.

"He gave me space in the name of taking a break. I got married," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shares ordeal with ex

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to her story.

@Estelle said:

"Mine said that I have a bad character that we should separate for small time and I got married, he just gave me space to find another man and when he came omo I don use that bad character enter marriage."

@huxo1 stated:

"Smart move. Time wasters. One just told let's go with the flow. Me I don flow enter another serious relationship o."

@EXCEL reacted:

"We the sisterhood association world wide is super proud of you my darling. No time for bad energy."

@Joygiver said:

"Mine has been ghosting me fr 3weeks now. I am jst mentally and emotionally down. Buh it's well."

@Shez ChoMmy reacted:

"If church doesn't change you, change your church. Na only our members go understand. Congratulations dear."

@Jae Cutes added:

"Same thing with me. He called my mom on my wedding day pretending he doesn't know and my mom confirmed it to him."

Bride taunts ex who said she won't marry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady caused a stir on social media over her message to her ex-boyfriend on her wedding day.

Speaking in Yoruba, the bride mocked her ex-boyfriend, who said no man would tie the knot with her.

