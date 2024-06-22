A Nigerian lady paid a visit to a man's house, but she has received a feedback from the man after she left

According to the man, the lady used his toilet and failed to flush it, leaving the poop for him to flush

The lady recorded the man's voice and shared it on TikTok, where it generated a lot of funny reactions

A lady said she visited a man's house, but the man's feedback after the visit is trending online.

According to the lady, the man has accused her of using his toilet and failing to flush it afterwards.

The man accused the lady of not flushing his toilet after using it. Photo credit: TikTok/@spec4ever and Getty Images/ Ekaterina Demidova.

Source: UGC

Out of anger, the man contacted her and shared his misgivings and disappointment over her behaviour.

Sharing the story on TikTok, @spec4ever, revealed she had gone to the man's house after meeting him on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She referred to the man as a "talking state," meaning they were not yet dating.

In a voice note she posted, the man said it was not proper for her to have used the toilet and left it unflushed.

He was wondering what the lady was eating after he saw her poop in the toilet.

The story is generating funny reactions from many netizens who left comments on it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady fails to flush toilet after visiting man

@Original_ said:

"I do my babe this thing by mistake ohh. No be small see finish."

@CHINEMEREM remarked:

"It's not cool though. You should've crosschecked yeah. That's not fair."

@Franklin saint said:

"First, commot the spec wey Dey your username."

@ade said:

"I swear he no fit call you again."

@Stephee said:

"You sef no try."

@WuMighT said:

"You no play us the beginning of the voicenote."

Lady visits her boyfriend's mother

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said she paid a visit to her boyfriend's mother, and she had to prove to the woman she was fit to be her son's wife.

She shared a video which showed when she was washing clothes outside a house in her boyfriend's village.

The lady, Chisom Splendor, said she washed clothes until a part of her hand became sore due to stress.

Source: Legit.ng