A young boy went viral on social media after a video of him was posted on TikTok to show off his exceptional height

The boy is so tall that many who saw the video wondered how old he is currently, but the person who shared the video said he is in primary four

The video showed that the tall boy was likely a teenager, but his actual age was not mentioned in the clip

An exceptionally tall teenager went viral on TikTok after a short video showed how tall he is.

The tall boy is said to be from South Sudan a country in East Africa.

The boy is said to be in primary four. Photo credit: TikTok/@dantez_305.

His tribe is not mentioned but it is believed he is Dinka, a tribe in South Sudan associated with exceptionally tall people.

Many TikTok users who saw the video noted that they had never seen someone with such height before.

Dantez, who posted the video, said the kid is currently in primary four.

Reactions to video of tall school boy

@user88274335875998 said:

"Don't laugh at people because they are different from you. We were all created by God."

@James said:

"And he's the shortest boy among his brothers."

@Mizaa said:

"Someone said that he's walking in capital letters."

@Kituku Joseph said:

"Normal kindergarten pupil in S.Sudan."

@Albrecht Weber said:

"Rock of age, the father of Mountain Everest, is going to school."

@KELVIN ACTS said:

"No need for cars here a few steps to the next city."

@Architect Naha said:

"As LONG as he is happy. We are happy. If he is in primary two class then he has a LONG way to go."

@TONDAH said:

"No one is talking about the lunch box he is carrying."

@Shabba said:

"You may find is in Nursery course and is 5 years o age."

@Lyn said:

"And he's still growing remember, he could be in grade 3."

Tall man gets modelling job with Fendi

In a related story, a young Nigerian man has transitioned from being a restaurant attendant to a promising runway model.

The man, Gbolahan, made his modelling debut in Milan, Italy, appearing for luxury clothes maker, Fendi.

Gbolahan was spotted in the restaurant by a talent hunter who saw potential in him and promptly picked him for trials.

Source: Legit.ng