A Nigerian man has showcased an old car which he has refurbished to make it look beautiful and appealing

The man said the car has seen better days as it was introduced into Nigeria a long time ago, claiming it is the oldest car in the country

According to the man, the car still works very well despite the fact that it has seen better days

A Nigerian man who deals in cars shared a video showing off an old car that has seen better days.

However, despite the fact that the car is old it still looks nice after it appeared to have been refurbished.

The man repaired the car and made it look good. Photo credit: TikTok/@abuja_best_cars.

The man identified the car as Lada, noting that he had to call someone on the phone to bring it to him.

Many reactions trailed the video as people were asking the man if the car was for sale.

He said the car is still functional but he did not start it. He showed the interiors and it also looks appealing. The video was posted by Abuja Best Cars.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows off old car that still works

@Sëçøñd_søñ asked:

"I fit swap am with iPhone 11?"

@This_Timi said:

"Shame no go gree me drive am. My village people go think say dem don prevail."

@Mohammed Buhari said:

"I dey see Peugeot logo inside Lada car ... everybody just confuse for this country."

@Saint4986 said:

"Why you no drive this one like others."

@King wise said:

"I Interior fine like G63 and the door lock sound is given. I think it 150m not negotiable."

@RickyLogs1 said:

"Bring the car with 200k collect 14 pro max."

@abachang said:

"Buy wetin, na the car wey show my father shege when he was using it for taxi,... everyday one issue or the other."

Lady in Australia shows her old car

In a related story, a Nigerian lady residing in Australia said her old car was carried away as scrap because no one wanted it.

She said she wished she was closer to Nigeria so that she could give out the car to someone since it was still in good condition.

Those who took away the nice car as scrap gave her 200 Australian dollars, which is about N186,000.

