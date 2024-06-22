An adorable little Nigerian girl has become an internet sensation after her video surfaced on the TikTok app

In the lovely video, the toddler rocked a Yoruba outfit and a gele on her birthday, and netizens gushed over her cuteness

Social media users who came across the trending video took turns to shower accolades on the beautiful child

A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her little daughter, who recently turned a new age.

The video shared via the TikTok app melted the hearts of many who couldn't stop gushing over the girl's cuteness.

Little girl rocks gele on her birthday Photo credit: @damilola.akinode/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl slays Gele and Yoruba outfit

In the clip shared by @damilola.akinode, the beautiful child rocked a Yoruba native outfit and gele to match.

She looked adorable as she walked around a room, perfectly slaying her traditional attire.

While sharing the clip, the girl's mother praised her daughter and wished her a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday my light. Iyalode of Egba land," she wrote.

Reactions trail little girl's traditional outfit

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Repostings Worldwide said:

"Soo cute, when she is in her 20s she needs to recreate these pictures."

@notmimijay wrote:

"This is the sweetest thing i have seen today how cute is this baby."

@Morayo said:

"My son 1 year birthday is Monday and it doesn’t even caught money in my hand really not happy. Happy birthday princess."

@Superman said:

"Omo come be like people wey tiktok dey discriminate anytime I post my baby no much likes but cute baby."

@kingian70 reacted:

"The first song is enjoyable as compared to the second song. Can anyone second me?"

@temilola said:

"Iyalode gbogbo Egba, my namesake. That was my mum’s nickname for me. Happy birthday dearie, may she always be a source of joy for you."

@miss jay 25 reacted:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful princess may God Almighty bless you as you continue to grow in wisdom, knowledge and understanding now and forever more Amen."

@Mausi added:

"The second pose with her pointed little finger is giving “sho ri ti mba mu e”. Happy birthday lil momma, many more years in good health and prosperity."

Little girl dresses like Okonjo Iweala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bold and beautiful little girl dressed like Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during her school's career day.

The pictures of the little girl were seen and reposted by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who prayed for her.

Source: Legit.ng