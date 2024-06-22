A Nigerian man moved to the United States as a student, and he made some efforts to send cash back home

However, when his family found out that he sent them only N20,000, they were unhappy with the amount

According to the story, the family's reaction led to a strained relationship between the man and his relatives back home

A Nigerian man living in the US sent some money to his family in Nigeria, but they didn't like the amount.

In a story making the rounds on X, the man was said to have sent N20,000 to his family but they said the money was too small.

The family was angry that the money was small. Photo credit: Getty Images/Dima Berlin and Bloomberg. Man's photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The interesting story was narrated by Arsenal Babe, who said the person concerned was their cousin.

According to the story, the young man relocated to the US with a student visa, and it was not like he had started earning a lot of money.

Part of the story goes:

"My cousin who came to the US to study in 2021 and suddenly his older brother and the wife (her especially) started beefing him that he couldn’t send them something or he tells them he doesn’t have when they ask. The wife says things like; when he was in Uniben, he comes here for vacation, I am the one who cook and gives him food. I even collect money from his brother to buy him things when he is returning back to school. Eventually, that same wife’s younger brother wanted to get married and he sent him N20k. He called him to say he was disappointed that only N20k was what he could send to him for his wedding. A student in school on student visa o."

The money issue eventually led to a strained relationship, and the abroad-based man was forced to stop communication with the said brother.

See the full story below:

Reactions as US-based man sends his family N20K

@otunba said:

"I have an elder brother who's in New York. Anytime he sent me money as small as 15k, I could thank him for billions times and tell him how grateful I am for the money he sent."

@petersada said:

"I don't know why some people will be feeling entitled for something you are begging for? Even your father's money is your privileged right ooo."

Man rejects wedding gift

In a related story, a Nigerian man who was given a wedding gift by a friend insinuated that the money was too small

The story was narrated by Olajide Obe, who said his friend converted the money to pounds and found it to be £25

After Olajide shared the story on X, someone else asked for the money to assist a sick fellow, and he transferred it without delay

Source: Legit.ng