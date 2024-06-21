A Nigerian man is over the moon as he celebrated after he successfully purchased a car for himself

A Nigerian man has successfully purchased a new car for himself and he is literally over the moon.

He shared his story on Facebook, narrating how he invested money, which yielded the profit he used to buy the car.

The man shows off his Mercedes Benz car. Photo credit: Obinna Amadi.

According to Obinna Amadi, he was able to make money to buy the car through forex trading.

His excitement knew no bounds as he unveiled the Benz and showed it off to netizens.

Amadi said the Benz was not the only car he had. According to him, he has bought a car before.

In a short chat, Amadi told Legit.ng:

"I'm very fulfilled, especially showing people that what I do pays. This is my fourth ride but it seems way bigger than others."

Amadi, who is from Rivers state said he is a graduate of engineering, but he has since gone into business.

