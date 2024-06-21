A Nigerian man who was given a wedding gift by a friend insinuated that the money was too small

The story was narrated by Olajide Obe, who said his friend converted the money to Pounds Stelling and found it to be £25

After Olajide shared the story on X, someone else asked for the money to assist a sick fellow, and he transferred it without delay

A Nigerian man said a friend who was getting married downgraded the money he gave him to buy a gift.

The man, Olajide Obe, narrated the story on X, sharing how his friend insinuated that the money was too small.

The man said he gave his friend N50,000 for the wedding, and he rejected it. Photo credit: X/Olajide Obe and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Olajide said he called his friend and asked for his account number so he could send him N50,000.

It is not clear if Olajide lives abroad, but he said his friend quickly converted the N50,000 and it amounted to £25.

Olajide said:

"A certain friend is getting married soon. So I asked him to give me his bank details so I can send him ₦50,000 to get a wedding gift since I will unfortunately not be able to attend his wedding.

"While we were still talking, baba said so na £25 you go give me for wedding gift. I was confused and perplexed at the same time. He has already converted the 50k to GBP and felt he deserves more than the pound equivalent. I don't have energy for back and forth, I just told him make he no vex. I'm surely not sending him any dime again, I'll put my 50k to a more noble cause."

Meanwhile, an X user asked Olajide for the money so it could go to assist a sick friend who needed surgery, and he transferred the money to them.

Reactions to Olajide's post

@Yincar said:

"Someone I knew from school suddenly sent me a message after I was added to the school WhatsApp group. I collected his bank details and told him when to expect the money. Sent him 10k, and from his reply I knew he expected more. Luckily for him he didn't say it. He for hear word."

@RuthieofBuj1 said:

"Entitlement spirit is bad. Please send me the money, I have seen husband."

