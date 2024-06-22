A Nigerian girl was seen crying profusely after she came back from school and saw her JAMB examination result

The girl saw her JAMB result for the first time and discovered that she scored 230, and this did not go down well with her

She started crying because she wanted to study law and was not sure if the JAMB score would guarantee her university admission

A Nigerian girl who wants to study law at the university has seen her JAMB result.

After she saw the JAMB result, the girl started weeping because she didn't know if she would gain admission.

The girl scored 230 in JAMB.

According to a video shared on TikTok by Ifunanyachukwu, the schoolgirl in question is her sister.

Ifunanya said her sister scored 230 in JAMB and that she had put in for law as her preferred course of study.

Some netizens who saw the video noted that the girl could still study law with a 230 JAMB score.

Reactions as girl cries after seeing her JAMB score

@Ogonna said:

"She try jare. Na 91 my neighbor pikin get….since morning dem never give am food."

@Estiee said

"I'm I the only one seeing the weaving?"

@Frankie commented:

"Abeg no be 230 Omar for life changer score na e dem give am law?"

@joane said:

"Person wey get 198 the parents killed a chicken for him."

@Chi Oma reacted:

"She can actually study law with 230."

@ogheghe ujiro24 commented:

"She de cry, me wey write jamb 7 times and I no de ever reach 200."

@Dj chicken’s wife said:

"Is it tears of joy or what? Shey 230 no be mark?"

@your wife said:

"So na only me finish secondary school do 2 years for house before writing jamb?"

Another student shares his JAMB score

Meanwhile, a student has proudly shared his JAMB UTME results on social media, indicating that he did well.

The results showed that the student scored 75 in mathematics, 71 in Biology and 63 in the use of English.

The student, Akintayo Emmanuel Enioto, also got 62 in chemistry, making a total of 271 in aggregate.

