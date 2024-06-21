A Nigerian father has shared a hilarious video showing the moment he signed a contract with his little daughter

In the hilarious video posted on TikTok, he specified the year she would be allowed to start mingling with boys

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share hilarious opinions

A funny Nigerian father took a bold step to ensure that his little daughter remains focused until 2046.

In a video, he presented the girl with a contract that said she would not mingle with boys until 2046.

Dad dances as little daughter signs contract Photo credit: @the_erexs/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man forces little daughter to sign contract

In the hilarious clip, the father, identified as @the_erexs, gently held her hand and made her sign the contract.

"Trying to get my daughter to sign NO BOYS contract until 2046. Quick business meeting."

After moving her fingers with a pen by himself, the funny father danced excitedly in his room while carrying his daughter.

Reactions as man signs contract with daughter

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions about the video.

@chacha_stitches said:

"Na so them force me sign ooo now them dey ask me to bring man come house."

@funnymbah said:

"Your honor you can clearly see that my client was forced to sign against her wish."

@candy said:

"I have two boys. They are coming for her."

@Omalicha said:

"I been wan type wetin dey my mind so. Before I remember say me self dey enter 22 with no love life. Make una help me eeeeehhhhhh."

@Evelyn said:

"Na dem b dis ooo wey nor de let people girl children rest b dis."

@Gift Lambert100 said:

"My lord if I may, my lord may I. My client signed those papers under duress."

@brave_QueenEbiekpi said:

"Sign moma year dey run like water, if na me na 26 contract you for sign."

@favourosinachi3 said:

"My daughter refused to sign the contract since two years ago she was born because she have already snatcched my husband away from me."

@Call me Jenny backup added:

"My lord my client sign under duress, it null and void. Let’s go and come back again, court riseeeeeeeee."

Little girl signs paper contract with dad

Source: Legit.ng