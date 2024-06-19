A man lost his job and started thinking of how to survive without a steady source of income

However, a few days after he was sacked, he got another job offer, which he said was better than the one he had lost

The man said the new job he got came with a bigger pay as well as personal accommodation

A man was told his services were no longer needed at the firm where he worked.

He became worried about how he would survive without his means of livelihood.

The man got a new job with a bigger salary. Photo credit: X/@jvaughn112 and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

In an X post, @jvaughnj112 narrated his misfortune and told netizens about the event that followed, which later made him smile.

According to him, he got another job which offered him a better salary and his own accommodation.

He said:

"Got fired a couple days ago. I started stressing about life but today got a call to start a new job with way better pay tomorrow and approved for my own apartment. Man o man God will do it everytime."

See the post below:

Reactions as man loses job, gets new one

@hussy said:

"Rejection is redirection & God’s protection!"

@drempress said:

"Yes. Everything here, in this life, is nothing in the end. All that matters is relying on God, every day."

@steven said:

"God always got a bigger plan for you. Keep striving."

@carmen said:

"Every single time. He’s always on time and takes good care of his children. Congratulations!"

@lisa said:

"God will definitely do it every time…congrats!!!."

@jacob said:

"If you move forward in Gratitude, that job will pay you more soon. May the Lord continue to bless you and keep you."

@vulji1996 said:

"Beautiful testimony of God’s love and support. Remember ‘He never closes a door without opening another’ prayers and best wishes for you. The Lord loves you."

@somecallmetg said:

"Praise the Lord, our God! His timing is always perfect. Congrats on the new gig & new place!"

Lady loses her job

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company was relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.

Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng