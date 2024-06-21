A Nigerian Lady shared a photo post on TikTok to show her followers a glimpse of how much was paid as bride price on her mother

The lady shared a bride price list which she said is 23 years old, dating back to 2001, when her father got married

The bride price list contains different items which her father took to his in-laws, with some valued at N50

A Nigerian lady sparked reactions on TikTok after she shared the list of bride price given to her father when he got married.

The bride price list contains everything her father was asked to present to the in-laws as traditional requirement for marriage.

The lady said her mother is from Abia state. Photo credit: TikTok/@amara_the1st.

In the list posted by Amarachi, she said the bride price list was 23 years old, meaning her father must have married her mother in 2001.

Some of the monetary values in the list cost as low as N50, while others cost as high as N12,000.

It is not clear the total amount her father spent, but the list gave a glimpse of what the bride price list looked like years ago. She said her mother is from Abia state.

Reactions as lady shared bride price list used to marry her mother

@Anthonia Pada said:

"In Roman numerals as well. They meant business."

@Eunice Ebiteh said:

"Hmm the price of those things now is crazy."

@TT reacted:

"This is museum worthy! Love that she kept this for future gens."

@FxrevaUp said:

"How much all this cost I’m finna marry this woman."

@Fa__muel said:

"That first pic with your mum looks like my sister. I was like is this not my sister. Omo you resemble each other ooo."

@Cherie Coco said:

"Dem go still dey complain that time."

@Sophia Achufusi-Amuzie said:

"E suppose dey museum."

Source: Legit.ng