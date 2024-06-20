A Nigerian lady expressed her shock and disapproval after discovering her new housekeeper lying on her couch without permission

In a video shared by remiyahxx, both she and the housekeeper are seen in the sitting room of her home

In her post, remiyahxx highlighted her astonishment at how the housekeeper made herself comfortable on the couch on her very first day

A video posted by remiyahxx has gone viral, showing her evident frustration after catching her newly hired housekeeper lounging on the couch without asking.

The incident took place on the housekeeper’s very first day, sparking immediate outrage from remiyahxx.

Lady speaks on househelp's behaviour. Photo credit: George mason. For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons not related.

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, which was filmed in the sitting room, remiyahxx’s disapproving expression is unmistakable.

She captioned the video, expressing disbelief at how quickly the housekeeper made herself at home.

The post sparked a debate online, with one commenter criticising remiyahxx’s reaction. She defended her stance, stating that it was inappropriate for someone she barely knew to act in such a familiar manner.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Naijaweddingdresses said:

“Yes I agree House helps are human i, but they are helpers or servants who I have paid to serve me, just as my boss pays me at work to serve him. I can’t go and sit in my bosses chair and say it’s because I’m tired even if he doesn’t mind but it just doesn’t make sense. You people should just leave sentiments aside. It is disrespectful”

Non_toxic_zone said:

“U can’t come in as a help/cleaner and O come and rest in an untidy manner on 13 your employers couch! . Her role determines her behavior!!! . You guys should stop saying nonsense. She is there and being paid to keep the house in order and should be the last person to sit in such a disorganized manner. You don’t go to the hospital as a nurse and sleep on a patients bed! “That’s sleeping on duty”. When it’s time to rest u must rest “away from the core Work area’ anybody that has discipline knows this. It’s not have to set boundaries from day one !”

Maryvianney_again said:

“Those of you attacking her didn’t see where she said the help just arrived? If you go to a place for the first time, courtesy demands you comport yourself.”

Mr.agugua said:

“See the cheap couch wey you dey use get pride. Oloshi”

