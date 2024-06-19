A Nigerian lady who moved abroad in 2022 shared her experience, starting from the fact that she had to leave her kiddies business in the hands of her family and staff

On moving to the UK without her family, she said after a few days, she started to miss them, and when her husband was about to join her in the UK, she also struggled with accommodation as she could not get a suitable house

She said after weeks of looking for a job, she eventually got a cleaning job and grabbed it without hesitation and in her second year of relocation, she graduated from school

In 2022, a Nigerian lady who had relocated abroad shared her experience.

Initially, she entrusted her kiddies’ business to her family and staff. Upon moving to the UK without her family, she quickly began missing them.

Lady speaks after relocation to the UK. Photo credit: @sringani. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person not related.

Source: TikTok

When her husband was about to join her, they faced accommodation challenges due to the lack of a suitable house. After weeks of job hunting, she secured a cleaning position without hesitation.

In her second year of relocation, she successfully graduated from school, as shown by @royalbabiesuk.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwabukolami said:

“What a beautiful story,guess what I am crying while writing this comment,because am also in this kind of journey presently…still in school and also trying to settle in.Thank God for your life sis.”

Deshola wrote:

“Trust me…..it will keep getting better, I wish you success sis.”

Vanessa:

“I no one day I will tell my story of me and my husband soon.”

Twinbabies01:

“So beautiful to read.”

Oreofe:

“Happy for you, glory be to God, may your sis's soul RIP.”

Mide’s 24:

“Congrats royal babies I miss you sis more wins.”

Beckyjay:

“I can relate. I can only say congratulations.”

Makanjuola Abidemi:

“It will only keep getting better by God's grace and mercy.”

JoeD:

“I celebrate with you. God has been so faithful.”

Young Nigerian lady travels to the UK alone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in an inspiring TikTok video, a Nigerian lady captures her emotional journey as she embarks on a new life in the United Kingdom.

She documents her final moments at the vocational centre and her heartfelt goodbye to her church congregation.

The video culminates with her arrival at the airport, where she steps onto the plane bound for the UK, filled with hope and excitement.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady, @.meenah1, has lamented being unable to find happiness despite residing in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng