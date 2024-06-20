It was a pleasant and joyous moment at a wedding when a couple received a whopping gift worth N200 million at a wedding

A video showed the groom's brother walking up to the stage and offering N5 million cash, including plots of land, to his brother

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many wishing to experience such a remarkable moment in their lives

A Nigerian couple beamed joy when blessed with money and gifts worth N200 million.

A video showed the groom's elder brother moving to the stage to give the couple a cheque of N5 million and six plots of land as a wedding present.

Source: TikTok

Guests excited over couple's gifts

While this was the only gift confirmed in the video shared on TikTok by MC Yannist, the video's caption suggested that the couple got N200 million worth of gifts.

Guests at the venue could not hide their excitement as the Master of Ceremonies (MC) raised a cheque of N5 million given by the groom's brother.

"N200 million wedding gift at a spot," the video was captioned.

Reactions as couple gets N200 million gifts

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their thoughts about the video.

While some people doubted it, others expressed their desire to be blessed on their wedding day.

@Kay_Kay said:

"Marriage never start the family don set grounds for quarrel...hmmmmm."

@Zee_zah22 said:

"My elder and younger brother can do this for me. May Allah enrich their pocket."

@jizzyflame said:

"Wait dem no shout for plots of land but dem shout for 5 million."

@Lehdi_steph reacted:

"Omo abeg if I wan celebrate anything make nobody do diz one oo."

@Titovillanova50 said:

"Abi the money wey I use go school don waste ni cause I’m yet to see 200million o or am I blind."

@BigBaby said:

"I love it, plots of lands for u and ur beautiful wife. He didn’t say for u and ur husband it’s proves love and respect for their inlaw."

@blessingisioma42 said:

"I claim this gift on my wedding congratulations dear."

@BENJOSH wrote:

"Well as a first born I pray I make my one and only sister proud on her wedding day."

@Gift Ewen said:

"Congratulations to them. Lord I pray u bless my first son, so he can do things like this for his siblings."

@My woman said:

"God imagination wan kill me God. Anyways bof congratulations to them oh ur new home is bless."

@blessed Queen added:

"My brother no go see this one now, na to ask for 2k urgent. Congratulations your home is blessed."

