A young man has shared his frustrating experience on TikTok while trying to get close to an Indian girl abroad

While sharing a video via his official TikTok account, he told his followers that it has not been easy for him

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their funny opinions about the man's situation

A young man has shared a video showing his situation with an Indian girl whom he has been trying to date abroad.

He shared the clip via the TikTok app, and it quickly went viral, garnering many views and comments from netizens.

Man plays with his Indian crush

Man says dating Indian girl isn't easy

In the clip shared by @tre3_sure on the TikTok app, the young man said it has not been easy trying to date an Indian girl.

He shared a video of the girl hiding her face from the camera and giving off a stern look while with him.

"Trying to date an Indian girl. It's not easy," he captioned the video.

Reactions trail man's experience with Indian girl

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to share their thoughts about the video.

@OND said:

"Ask am if there juju strong pass our own I need change baba."

@KING OF NINES said:

"Una go do slow mode tire for house."

@Speedyrexzy said:

"Werey think say dem love am."

@Emmy said:

"The problem be say most of them when time reach their parent dey marry for them."

@notingspoil said:

"No need to buy wig again natural hair. Abeg I go need one."

@Kerunpol said:

"Person wey dey don engage or is that not engagement ring."

@A REAL MAN asked:

"Why she dehh hide face. E be like you don force am to carry her papa money follow you go Canada."

@ADELEKE said:

"Treasure no be watin you tell daddy and mummy say you wan go do for Canada ooo."

@Alice Thomas said:

"If una marry everything go just dey slow like their movie if them wan eat nah slow motion too."

@MannyGrayyyy reacted:

"Dating one rn. She’s amazing. But given their culture around marriage, it’s ephemeral."

@davs dave added:

"She fit don marry she dey cover her face and she wear ring bro."

Watch the video below:

