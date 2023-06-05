Mixed reactions have greeted the array of gifts a Nigerian lady got from her Winners' Chapel church in the United Kingdom

The gift items include edible and food ingredients like sachets of noodles, chopped tomatoes as well as table salt in a bottled container

Some persons did a comparison with abroad churches and their Nigerian counterparts as they expressed surprise over the items

The gift items a Nigerian lady got at Winners’ Chapel in Dartford, Kent, United Kingdom has sent social media into a frenzy.

Facebook user, Obinna Aligwekwe, shared the items on the social media platform is a distant relative who came to visit the UK.

She got the gifts on her graduation from doing a bible course. Photo Credit: @davidoyedepomin, Facebook/Obinna Aligwekwe, Orbital Sound

Source: Instagram

Obinna said she invited him for her graduation for a Bible Course at Winners’ Chapel in Dartford, Kent and these were the items she got from the church.

The man said he was blown away. The items include chopped tomatoes, sachets of noodles, table salt and groundnut oil. Obinna wrote:

"So, a very distant relative of mine came to visit the U.K., and in the process is looking after my kids.

"Being a very strong church person, she invited me for her graduation for a Bible Course at Winners’ Chapel in Dartford, Kent.

"This is what they were given on graduation.

"I am blown."

Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners' Chapel is a Christian worship centre founded by Nigeria's Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo and has branches across the countries and overseas.

Reactions on social media

Olayinka Fagbemiro said:

"When I attended Winners Chapel, Maryland last Christmas, as first timers, they gave us so much stuff I could literally just open a “provisions store”."

Barnabas Nnaemeka Chimeodo said:

"I live in Kent.

"When is the next batch enrolling? let me find my Bible.

"Our Lady Catholic parish, come and see your jun!or.

"You can do bett£r."

Chukwu Veronica said:

"E be like say church dia n here no be the same. And it’s nt like u guys go to church more than us. Here na u go give dem for graduation. God abeg help Nigeria."

Adamazi Ezy Akb Maduagwu said:

"My sister said that when she came to UK newly, she was taking all the foodstuffs she needed from church (Winners chapel in Glasgow) till she got a job and could afford to buy. She also started buying and dropping off in church for those that need it."

Engr Ibinabo Bob-Manuel said:

"My church in NYC is on a different level entirely. I advised myself and been watching services online. I no fit shout, no body send me."

Tonwa Chibuzo said:

"They will get the cost of this back in ten folds... wete isi,weru isi..Na format for more ignorant Christians to join their business enterprise."

