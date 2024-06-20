May Edochie, the first wife of Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, spurred another sensation following her recent visit to the hospital

In a viral clip that has since gained the attention of many, the mum of three revealed that she was getting a 6 pack body procedure

May was seen lying on the clinic bed with some devices attached to her body as the surgeon educated her fans on the benefits of the medical procedure

May Edochie, the first wife of Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, caught the interest of many online as she recently visited a beauty and cosmetic hospital.

May Edochie revealed that she was there ostensibly to improve the muscles of her stomach after several childbirths and hopefully have a 6 pack.

May Edochie educated fans about 6 Packs surgery. Credit: @mayyul_edochie

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman was seen lying on the clinic bed, dressed in surgical scrubs, as a qualified surgeon explained the operations process.

In the video, the surgeon discusses the benefits of an Electric Muscle Stimulator device she intended to use on May.

She further noted that the device would shape her abs and reduce extra fat from her abdomen, promising an impressive transformation.

The surgeon educated May and her fans on the six-pack operations, emphasising that they suit both men and women.

Sharing the video on social media, May wrote:

“I learnt 6-pack is not just for guys alone. Come get instant results with Beslimgallery’s body reduction procedures. Beslim is a place for everyone, male of female.”

Watch the clip below:

May Edochie spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

goldwashington___xx:

"Give them confusion."

emma.rolland2:

"I so need this oo my belle is not bellering at all."

itz_curtney:

"Odogwu ga agba ara soon. This is my Queen. Banging body loading soon."

v_achick:

"What about women who have metallic devices inside their bodies? Can they do it too?"

paneo_kidscloset:

"Oh wao this is interesting never knew that was possible for women."

rytaddiva:

"Flat tummy geng goals gather here and let’s take a selfie."

momen_042_:

"If you are broke don’t put body ooooo."

Rachella Teseni:

"You donated your man to d less privilege..Best woman."

