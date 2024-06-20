A Nigerian girl has been hauled online because of how she controlled an aggressive horse during the Ojude Oba festival

The girl mounted the horse during the event, maintaining a high level of confidence as people watched with amazement

As the aggressive horse continued to jump and stamp its feet on the ground, the girl refused to be overwhelmed

A confident and fearless young girl stunned onlookers during the Ojude Oba cultural festival in Ogungbenro state.

The girl took part in horse displays during the Ojude Oba festival and her composure and comportment impressed netizens.

The young girl tamed the aggressive horse. Photo credit: X/@abdullahayofel and Getty Images/Rashed alsikhan.

Source: UGC

Horse ride at Ojude Oba festival

In a video shared on X by Abdullah Ayofel, the girl was riding an aggressive horse which wanted to overwhelm her and go out of control.

However, the young girl refused to be overwhelmed by the horse, instead, she summoned courage and tamed the horse.

Her composure has attracted praise and a lot of admiration from social media users who saw the video.

The Ojude Oba festival has continued to trend online with so many aspects of it catching the attention of social media users.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl controls horse at Ojude Oba

@princeoluwakayode

"I saw her yesterday at Ojude Oba. She is bold and amazing to watch ridding."

@tyga sultan said:

"It’s the way she kept on raising her finger for me. Eledumare bless her always."

@isho said:

"Na real composure."

@talikha said:

"E no risky as that horse de jump? The horse almost hit that gal for head."

@dynamicspec said:

"Maximum composure."

@kinzo said:

"She needed that high five."

@ibeji noble said:

"Abroad, you go see small children dey ride horse, no one see it as anything...e dey normal."

Family wins cash at Ojude Oba

Meanwhile, a Nigerian family went home with N500,000 after winning a contest at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

The Balogun Kuku family won the cash prize for colourfulness of attires, composure, horse displays and unmatched energy.

A member of the family shared a photo of the cheque presented to them after the hotly contested displays.

Source: Legit.ng