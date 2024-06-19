A Nigerian lady said she has her father to thank for making her a citizen of three countries without stress

The lady said her father got married to a woman from Ireland, making her an Irish citizen through her mother

According to the lady, her parents gave birth to her while living in the USA, and this also made her a citizen of America

A Nigerian lady is full of thanks to her father who she said made her a citizen of three countries.

The lady explained that her father married a white woman from Ireland, meaning she is an Irish citizen.

Not only that, Chika Jasmine also said she was born in America, which means she is also an American citizen.

She made a photo post on TikTok, showing her Irish, Nigerian and US passports.

Many people were fascinated by Chika's story, and they shared their thoughts in the comments.

Some people asked about her mother, and she shared a follow-up video showing them the woman who gave birth to her.

A lot of people congratulated her and called her father wise for the interracial marriage.

Man pays for passport of St Kitts and Nevis

In a related story, a Nigerian man has purchased the citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis, a twin island country located in the Caribbean.

The YouTuber, Tayo Aina, said he paid $150,000 (N135 million) to secure the St Kitts and Nevis passport and citizenship.

Tayo said it would solve the limitations he experiences while using the Nigerian passport across the world.

