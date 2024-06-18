A Nigerian man, Prince Ozed, has made an unusual post as he mentioned the good qualities of his sister-in-law, Chioma Thompson

The man shared the lady's phone number and told single men that the lady was a perfect woman for marriage

Among the many good things he said about the lad is that Chioma is skilled, does not talk or eat much

A Nigerian man known as Prince Ozed on Facebook has posted positive things about his sister-in-law, Chioma Thompson.

The man said Chioma is an easygoing fellow who does not like getting into anybody's way.

Chioma Thompson posed in her NYSC uniform. Photo source: Prince Ozed, Chioma Thompson

Source: Facebook

Lady ready for marriage

He added that the lady does not eat much, is morally upright, and is "untouched" as at was when she left home for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Ozed attached photos of the lady in NYSC uniform to show that she was a corps member. He added that the lady was easily moved to tears. The man looked forward to eating her wedding jollof rice.

His post had some of her qualities in this manner:

"Akwaibom I can't verge for her again.

She is an Introvert.

She no dey too chop

Small things the make her cry

She is a stylist (she makes Hairs)."

The lady acknowledged her brother in-law's post in a positive manner and said she has been getting a lot of DM's from people.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kc Nmeka said:

"Like play, may this funny recommendation come to perfection-Amen! Congratulations in advance."

Stunt IC Love said:

"U fit dey think say dey single dey do advert for her whereas she dey serious relationship."

Chibuike Peterscopal Onwe said:

"I have a girlfriend already. Bye bye!"

Ndidiamaka Collins Igwe said:

"Boda, what kinda advert is this?. Anyways. Congratulations to wifey Sister."

Fidelis Uguru asked:

"Can she become my second wife?"

Nwancho Peter Amaechi said:

"Congratulations to her, but the number is not going through.. lol."

Anselem Chinatu Nnaji said:

"Which kind of introduction be this congratulations dear I will chat you straight make I check something."

Lady met husband on Sabinus' Facebook page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady became a married woman, and she came out to narrate how she met her husband.

According to Hermoney, she and her man met in the comment section of comedian, Sabinus' Facebook page.

