A young lady has shared a video of her mother, who is a big fan of social media activist and influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, popularly known as Saida Boj

In the clip, her mother spoke highly of Saida Boj as she declared her love for the controversial influencer

The woman called her 'my daughter' and described Siada Boj as one who is smart and intelligent

A video of a Nigerian woman declaring her love for influencer Saida Boj has gone viral on social media.

The woman's daughter, @blaq_dehbee, shared the video and admitted she never knew her mum was a fan of Saida Boj.

@blaq_dehbee videoed her mother as she praised Saida Boj. In the clip, the woman was asked why she loves Saida Boj. She responded:

"She is smart, she is intelligent. Her mouth is razor. She can pull down walls of Jericho...Saida Boj, I love you. You are my daughter..."

The woman gushed over Saida Boj's wit and reiterated that she is her daughter.

"If that one (Saida Boj) turn am into prayer, satan go bow," the woman added.

The TikTok video has stirred mixed reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Women praise Saida Boj

chammy16 said:

"My papa tell my bro say make him make plenty money so that he go fit marry Saidaboj .

"Imagine my dad wanting her as a daughter inlaw."

Ogechukwu Ka Mma Oko said:

"I've been insulted on several pages where I mentioned Saida."

queen Amanda said:

"But of a truth saidaboj is a very smart and intelligent girl i so much love her."

Great wire said:

"Who hear say if she turn her insults to prayer satan will baw."

Belygold Empire said:

"I'm a mother of 22years old and 20years old girls ,I love her like kilode,those blaming will understand in future,she talks sense."

Clifford Sweet said:

"I swear all my auntie loves saidaboj they said she's standing for women and I love the facts that she don't fake she's always for the truth."

Prisca Love said:

"If to say she know saidaboj be she marry, she go marry for Money, wetin be love."

igwe Genevieve said:

"Mom u re just like me I swear.... my love for saidaboj eeeeh two no fit divide am."

