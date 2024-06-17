A businesswoman has shared her pain on social media after leaving her business in the hands of a salesgirl

According to her, she was away for six months, and when she returned, the shop looked like a shadow of itself with few goods

While sharing the clip via the TikTok app, the heartbroken lady vowed never to leave her business in the hands of anyone

A Nigerian businesswoman has shared her unenviable experience with a salesgirl who almost wrecked her business.

The heartbroken lady posted a video showing the aftermath of her decision to leave her shop in the hands of her sales girl for six months.

Businesswoman in pain as she shares ordeal with sales girl Photo credit: @sparklinggoldhair/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman shares sad condition of her shop

Sadly, when she returned, the businesswoman identified as @sparklinggoldhair on TikTok was disappointed as her shop looked like a shadow of itself.

She posted a video of the few goods left in her hair shop and promised never to let anyone take over her business.

While sharing the clip, she narrated:

"Never again will I leave my business for one week in anybody's hand. This is how I met my shop after leaving it for sales girl for 6 months. How do people that leave their business with people and leave survives? After serving and doing my hair business is this peaceful community Egbe, Kogi State. I keep having this spirit inside me that it is time to show my Hair business to the world.

"I am very inexperienced. I am camera shy. I can't even run plenty states delivery from Egbe without my goods stopping over at a state. The letter came as a confirmation so I left for Lagos. All I had to myself is my hair business. Nothing else But God was merciful. Life of a business owner most importantly a hair business owner."

Reactions as hair vendor laments online

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Ruby's hair collections asked:

"6 whole month what are you doing?"

@Ayanfe eledumare said:

"Reason why I said if I take a sales rep all her family members go sign Incase if anything happens and she run na to carry available person no long cap."

@Sisi Tunrayor said:

"My boss left her Coca-Cola depot business for me before traveling to Canada, it's been a year and few months, trust me I bet she will never regret it."

@SaVaGeOlaM said:

"Yours is even better within a month that I used to write exam leave shop for salesgirl I no later open the shop again cox nothing left to open for."

@Ibukun enitan said:

"Yours is better. Met mine in its shadow had to sell it off. Medicine business worth million I didn’t sell entire business up to 500k was wrecked. We move anyway."

@KABBY added:

"My mum left her wine shop for her brother wife to handle only for her to come back to shop and she displayed only carton she sold all the goods without delivering the money with a lot of debt."

Source: Legit.ng