A small-sized man has become a viral sensation on social media over his post on TikTok defining growth

He happily shared his before versus after pictures online and it immediately caught people's attention

Internet users had a field day making funny remarks about his physical look, with some praising him

A man with a small stature has caused a commotion online with his throwback and current pictures.

@liltomsxx had attempted to define growth with his pictures.

Source: TikTok

Via TikTok, he shared his before versus after pictures with a funny warning to netizens. @liltomsxx wrote:

"U laugh p3 u miss heaven."

The first picture showed when he was a little boy and the next showed his look as an adult.

At the time of this report, the man's TikTok post has garnered over 62k likes, over 5k comments and 23.5k shares.

See the small-sized man's TikTok post here.

Small-sized man's post amuse people

rawnysprays said:

"Everything he's wearing is 1 yard and some remained."

G WIRE said:

"When you were young did you know you won't grow taller."

miss_lee said:

"I like your replies that are not offensive even though the comments are not so nice. God bless you and make you great bro."

Evans said:

"You people will let us sin for no reason."

INNOCENT ✈️ said:

"Who else is still swiping left and right to confirm the comparison."

Divine Onuoha said:

"You moved from inside to outside to take pictures."

NONSO_MPJ said:

"If this guy was a lawyer he’ll have so many briefcases."

Don sparkles said:

"Who else quickly went back to look at the first picture."

Source: Legit.ng