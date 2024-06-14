A gallant young man who got married to two beautiful wives has proudly shown them off on the TikTok app

In a trending video, he stormed a marketplace with the two wives who walked with him side by side on the road

Social media users who came across the video had different things to say about his decision to marry two wives

A video of a young man walking down a market with his two wives has caught the attention of many on the TikTok app.

He shared the video via his official account and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views from netizens.

Man proudly shows off his two wives Photo credit: @godfadaghhouston/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his 2 wives

In the clip shared by @godfadaghhouston, he walked with the two women down a market road while being filmed.

He acknowledged his love for the women and gushed over the fact that they could be mistaken for his sisters.

In his words:

"The pride of walking with my wives like they are my sisters."

Reactions as man shows off 2 wives

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@BUGATTI ANAEDO said:

"God pls bless me with enough money so dat I can marry two husbands nd dress them like my twins brothers."

@Udo Eunice reacted:

"The way they dey do like say bringing deejah into the marriage na plan work."

@veebae said:

"Why am I feeling, if you marry two no matter what you would love one and more than the other."

@Special Vee1 said:

"At this point they're your sisters and friends ohh, but please we want you and Dee more videos."

@Gold wrote:

"People that were just walking on their own. una done explain who dey front who no dey front."

@Angelos said:

"Houston is always making me think like dem no dey treat her right. I love her calm spirit and smile."

@mummy ala added:

"My honest opinion wives pls don't listen to social media just love urselves like siblings open up to each other wit ur pains and joy as for me all does na for social media it hard to share."

@Gracino wrote:

"Hmmm women get mind ooo. Shaaa na the money if na me I fit do the same thing na still achievement is not easy I love them."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng