"4 Children in 5 Years": Lady And Her Husband Welcome Quadruplets, Inspiring Photos Go Viral
- A lady and her husband are happy that they were hugely blessed with children after their marriage
- In a video trending on TikTok, the couple posted a throwback photo of when they had no children in 2019
- The couple have since gone viral after people saw that they now have four children as they have welcomed quadruplets
A lady and her husband have shared how they have grown over the years after getting married.
The couple joined a social media trend in which people share how they have grown using just two pictures that illustrate growth.
In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @momof4quadraplet, the couple first showed when they had no children back in 2019.
The couple posted photos of their quadruplets, and it melted many hearts; some said they had really grown.
The man's wife wrote:
"I will forever remain grateful, Lord."
Reactions as lady and her husband welcome quadruplets
@beauty said:
"Congratulations. Adding this video to my favorite because I must recreate this soon in Jesus, amen."
@Lady Loveth said:
"Congratulations, I claim this for myself too. Being trying for over 3 years now. I want multiples when God finally answers my prayers."
@Jnm_beskido7 said:
"2024 and una born 4 children God is good congratulations. May we never work hard and remain the same."
@Habibti said:
"Congratulations. I tap for your blessing."
@Lolaray said:
"One day I go use this sound."
@OBABY said:
"It seems am the only one seeing this from a different dimension, a pure love putting their need first. You shall live to nurture and reap of these fruits that God blessed your union with."
@Ask_of _LastBorn4 commented:
"God, I need this."
@Ella Ita reacted:
"I key into the gift of Quadruplets. I'll be back to make a reference to this video."
