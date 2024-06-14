A lady and her husband are happy that they were hugely blessed with children after their marriage

In a video trending on TikTok, the couple posted a throwback photo of when they had no children in 2019

The couple have since gone viral after people saw that they now have four children as they have welcomed quadruplets

A lady and her husband have shared how they have grown over the years after getting married.

The couple joined a social media trend in which people share how they have grown using just two pictures that illustrate growth.

The woman and her husband are now parents to quadruplets. Photo credit: TikTok/@momof4quadraplet.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @momof4quadraplet, the couple first showed when they had no children back in 2019.

The couple posted photos of their quadruplets, and it melted many hearts; some said they had really grown.

The man's wife wrote:

"I will forever remain grateful, Lord."

Reactions as lady and her husband welcome quadruplets

@beauty said:

"Congratulations. Adding this video to my favorite because I must recreate this soon in Jesus, amen."

@Lady Loveth said:

"Congratulations, I claim this for myself too. Being trying for over 3 years now. I want multiples when God finally answers my prayers."

@Jnm_beskido7 said:

"2024 and una born 4 children God is good congratulations. May we never work hard and remain the same."

@Habibti said:

"Congratulations. I tap for your blessing."

@Lolaray said:

"One day I go use this sound."

@OBABY said:

"It seems am the only one seeing this from a different dimension, a pure love putting their need first. You shall live to nurture and reap of these fruits that God blessed your union with."

@Ask_of _LastBorn4 commented:

"God, I need this."

@Ella Ita reacted:

"I key into the gift of Quadruplets. I'll be back to make a reference to this video."

