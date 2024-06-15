A Nigerian woman was overjoyed as she danced when she and her family finally became UK citizens

The woman said that in addition to the British citizenship, her doctor said that her pregnancy had triplets

Many TikTokers were in her comment section to rejoice with her as one person asked which God she was serving

A Nigerian mother who once had quadruplets celebrated her family getting British citizenship.

The woman danced with her children as she waved their passports to mark how their lives had changed.

The pregnant mother danced with her children. Photo source: @quadruplet_4fashionmay14

Source: TikTok

Mother of quadruplets got UK citizenship

Another blessing the woman (@quadruplet_4fashionmay14) rejoiced for was that her doctor confirmed she was carrying triplets.

Many people in her comment section said that the woman was truly blessed. Despite her big baby bump, the woman danced well.

Women who also wanted to be mothers used her as a source of prayer points. Others prayed for her continuous protection.

Bridgette Bridgelove Britty said:

"I will get married and have three triplets in Christ Jesus name Amen."

Peace Tasie said:

"Congratulations, I tap into your blessings ijn and i pray the Lord Almighty locate me and my sister with quadruplets ijn."

Lady J.k said:

"Please sis pray for me for the positive pregnancy test result in this month of June in Jesus name Amen."

cynthiabaninla said:

"Which God are you serving mum please connect me to him, congratulations."

Divine Chibuzor said:

"I will get pregnant with triplet in Jesus name Amen."

ceciliabanda22 said:

"Congratulations dear mim please pray for me l want God to bless me with twins in Jesus name Amen."

julibest2 said:

"Congratulations to you, What they will eat will not lack in Jesus name Amen."

Glam by Sarah said:

"Congratulations dear sister lord locate me with triplets in Jesus Christ name amen amen."

julianajulie7685 said:

"I receive my Triplets in Jesus name, Amen."

Francisca Darocha said:

"Congratulations and i tap into the quadruplets grace o."

Woman welcomed triplets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady celebrated God as she gave birth. The new mother welcomed the three healthy babies.

Towards the end of her video, the mother (@vanessawani) posed with her newborn triplets while she was still on the hospital bed.

