A Nigerian lady was overwhelmed with joy when she graduated as a medical doctor from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland

Mimi Ogungbenro attended the RCSI's University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and her family was in attendance on the day of her graduation

When she took the stage to receive her certificate, her family members in the audience shouted, cheering her as she waved in joy

A Nigerian lady was overtaken by emotions on the day she graduated from a university in the United Kingdom.

The lady, Dr Mimi Ogungbenro, studied for her degree at the Royal College of Surgeons where she has now bagged a medical degree.

The lady bagged a medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. Photo credit: TikTok/@rcsi_studentlife.

Source: TikTok

Her graduation from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences was witnessed by her family members who came to celebrate with her.

As she climbed the stage to take her turn during the ceremony, Mimi was greeted by loud cheers from her family members, who were among the audience.

In reaction, Mimi shed tears of joy when she saw how happy her family members were.

The video, posted by @rcsi_studentlife, was captioned:

"When your medical degree is as much theirs as it is yours. Congratulations Dr Mimi Ogungbenro and family!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates as medical doctor

@naadirahh said:

"Gosh another day crying with strangers."

@estherolowoloba said:

"The only reason I want to go for my PhD so I can walk the aisle."

@Jade said:

"They really let you shine and have your moment. Congratulations girl!"

@Her remarked:

"This made me cry so bad. Hopefully I also break the generational curse in my family and become the first graduate next year."

@lolz said:

"I love that the woman on stage let her stay to have a moment instead of rushing her off of stage. girlhood."

@sora reacted:

"I'm crying for you too girl! It wasn't easy, congrats beautiful!!!!"

Source: Legit.ng