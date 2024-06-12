A beautiful lady who is from Mozambique is now married to a Nigerian man who she fell in love with

The lady posted a video, rejoicing while waving her fingers to the camera to show her wedding ring

She said she was coming to Igbo land, as the video also showed her posing for photos after they tied the nuptials

A cute lady was overjoyed after she got married to her heartthrob, and she has shared a video of the wedding.

What made the video more interesting was how the lady waved her hand in the air, showing off her wedding ring and letting people know she had been taken.

The lady was happy after getting married to a Nigerian man. Photo credit: TikTok/@mana.baba.

According to Barbara, who is from Mozambique, she got married to a man from Nigeria, and this made her highly excited.

She announced to her audience that a Nigerian man had "carried her", meaning she had now been taken.

She wrote:

"I'm going to Igbo land. Igbo land here I come."

She also showed when her wedding cake was cut and when she posed for photographs with her Nigerian husband.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady from Mozambique marries Nigerian man

ODENIGBO UCHECHUKWU said:

"We don’t marry nonsense. You are so cute. Welcome to ala Igbo nne."

@Stan said:

"Igbo to the World. Welcome to the Land of Rising Sun. Our wife."

@chy peters remarked:

"Your marriage will succeed in Jesus' name Amen."

@Igwe Hilson commented:

"Yyou already look Igbo. Na to de call you CHIOMA."

@Champion Jennifer said:

"See how happy she is. You're welcome our wife."

@Mr Emmanuel said:

"Congratulations dear. May God bless your new home."

@ikwu Kingsley chike said:

"You're welcome our wife. Your marriage will be fruitful, happiness and love. You are blessed my dear."

