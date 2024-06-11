A Nigerian lady, now a Canadian citizen, shared her first experience at a UK airport using her Canadian passport, which quickly went viral on TikTok

In the video, she narrated how she avoided the usual delays and questioning by customs that she had experienced with other passports

She explained that she breezed through the process effortlessly, highlighting this as the main reason she chose to become a Canadian citizen

A Nigerian-born Canadian citizen recently recounted her initial experience at a UK airport with her new Canadian passport, and her story quickly gained traction on TikTok.

In her viral video, she described how, unlike her previous experiences with other passports, she faced no delays or extensive questioning by customs.

Lady shares her experience on traveling with Canadian visa. Photo credit: Photodisk. For illustration purposes. Depicted persons not related.

Source: Getty Images

She noted the seamless process as a significant benefit of her Canadian citizenship, which motivated her decision to obtain it, as shown by @theladybossdiary.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aku Bu*mma said:

“Don't try this in Germany.”

Alice wrote:

“I can't wait. Did you need to pay for eta or anything to travel to the uk with your Canadian passport?”

Nwaada:

“Travelling with Canadian passport is top tier!! forgetting that passport is the only thing I achieved in life, I'm okay.”

Ontariomumste:

“Am so proud to be a Canadian.”

Polybee:

“We saw the Eee gate.”

Monicavory:

“Nice being a Canadian citizen. I got the same treatment in France. It was amazing.”

Kerelede Sungbalaja:

“My dear sister, God has favoured you.”

Danlima of Lasu:

“Wow congratulations i tap on ur blessings.”

David AuUssieboss:

“Australia passport and New Zealand.”

DokiOfLagos:

“Gatwick airport.”

Tadegah:

“Even with a Canadian passport, I'd still go to customs. I need that stamp.”

AdorableCA:

“Yes ooh. The feeling is out of this world. It's a vip treatment ooh.”

Northlordl JR’

“When are you coming back to Canada?”

Enitan Obe:

“You don't need to have Canadian passport to experience this.. was in Canada and it was e gate for all nationals ..even Ghana is e gate. Britain is implementing in phases.”

Agbaguhilary:

“Madam go and sit down forget that thing.”

Fresh 8221:

“Thy don't need to ask u nthn why?? Ur not coming to there u r just transit I pass there all time.”

Andy Munalula Kambun:

“Funny enough, when a flew from Toronto, I was the only one with a Zimbabwean passport and breezed through while special passports had to line up.”

Lady shares harrowing airport experiences

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Alma Asinobi, a Nigerian national, has shared her distressing encounters with airport customs authorities, attributing the treatment to the low international reputation of the Nigerian passport.

Asinobi narrated several incidents where she faced undue scrutiny and delays solely because of her nationality.

Recalling a particularly humiliating experience in one country, Asinobi described being subjected to an invasive search.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady based in Canada has advised netizens to avoid oversharing their personal life on social media.

Source: Legit.ng