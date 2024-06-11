A lady's joy knew no bounds as she gave birth to beautiful triplets after carrying a big bump for months

Before showing the photo of her newborns with family members, the woman shared a throwback clip of her pregnancy

Many people were in the new mother's comment section to celebrate her joy, as some asked God for the same blessing

A lady has celebrated God as she gave birth. The new mother welcomed the three healthy babies.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the lady showed her very big baby bump and captioned the clip:

"The Lord that did it for me will surely do it for you too."

The mother happily held her triplets. Photo source: @vanessawani

Source: TikTok

Cute baby triplets

Towards the end of her video, the mother (@vanessawani) posed with her newborn triplets while she was still on the hospital bed.

Other family members also carried the babies. They all looked cute as they were swaddled in baby shawls.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chisombaby Assumpta said:

"Omoh! Women are the greatest of all time fear catch me as I see this video. God bless u and ur hubby to take of this bundles of joy."

TheVoiceOfGod said:

"Congratulations ma'am welcome beautiful angels. I connect to multiple seed Lord. Do this to every woman who desire this that only You Lord can do in Jesus Name Amen."

JUNE-BEAUTY said:

"Amen I tap from your blessings in Jesus name Amen congratulations."

Vivian Chinedu said:

"Hey God women dey try nne congratulations dear.. I tap but na twins I want."

JUju said:

"I deserve this too lord. as I congrats my sister."

Gheegurll said:

"You are a strong woman."

Emotion said:

"Congratulations to you, I tap from your testimony."

@ama$joy said:

"Congratulations dear ah baba God hear my prayers and grant me my miracle triplets in the name of Jesus Christ amen."

Woman welcomed twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showed a Nigerian woman happily celebrating the birth of her twin babies. She had been childless for 26 years, and the birth of her babies brought her joy.

In the trending clip shared on Instagram by Temilola Sobola, the woman held the babies in her arms as she danced with joy.

