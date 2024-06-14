A Nigerian boy who used to sell rice in the streets of Lagos has transformed into an international model

A video showed him crying uncontrollably as he reminisced over his unexpected growth within a short time

Social media users stormed into the comments section to congratulate the young boy over the huge feat

A resilient Nigerian boy, Matthew, has inspired netizens on the TikTok app with his grass-to-grace story.

Matthew, now an international model, grew up selling rice on the island of Lagos, Nigeria.

Rice seller becomes international model Photo credit: @LawModelsAfrica/TikTok.

Rice seller becomes top model

An agency found him and noticed that he had the impressive facial and body features of a model.

He underwent modelling training, and from there, he rose to the limelight and became a top star in the industry.

A throwback video shared on the TikTok app by @LawModelsAfrica showed him selling rice along a street in Lagos state.

Another clip showed him crying uncontrollably as he reminisced on his growth into an international model.

The video was captioned:

"From selling rice on the island to international model."

Reactions as rice seller becomes top model

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@dayo said:

"So happy for him, Matthew gonna walk all the show. Matthewparisfashionweek."

@samaddy00 said:

"This is d guy selling food at agungi ajaran lekki bus stop, my gee. God bless ur new transformation."

@Arab currency wrote:

"Chai I wish him grace because abroad no be child's play, if you have traveled before or you are currently outside you will understand what am saying."

@Gloria Ogechukwu said:

"Ohh God remember me and my family. This is what I need so I can take care of my mummy."

@NIKESWANCY said:

"Congratulation dear". The lord is your strength. It is not easy out here but by his grace you shall have testimony and everlasting joy."

@omo said:

"Awwwwww. Congratulations bro. More of it in Jesus name. Lord remember me too and my loved ones. Go and excel bro."

@ThisisChris said:

"It's never too late. It will surely happen. Better days is here already."

@shining star TINA added:

"Thank go he found his career. No go paper with old oyibo. Remember you special wish u all the best young man. May God bless."

Watch the video below:

