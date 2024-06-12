A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show how her father and brothers reacted after seeing her in a club with friends.

She shared a short clip in which she was having fun with her female friends in a club and followed it up with her battered faces

Mixed reactions trailed her video as many people showered encomiums on her father while others wondered why she was treated that way

A Nigerian lady, @youngpretty89, caused a commotion on social media after showing what her father and brothers did to her because she followed her friends to a club.

She recounted her ordeal on TikTok, and it went viral.

Her father had seen her club video. Photo Credit: @youngpretty89

@youngpretty89 first shared a short clip showing when she was having fun in a club with her friends.

The next slides showed her battered face and swollen eye, suggesting that her father and brothers beat her up.

Many netizens praised her father.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to her father's action

Òkìkíolá Àdìsá said:

"Father Of The Year."

predowhite said:

"Why did they do this to you."

Ken Devies said:

"They deserve some cold drinks."

Gabana said:

"Justice for you, I will fight for you!! Come and see me."

Benjamin Franklin said:

"Tell your dad make him go that beer parlour for una street collect 7 bottles i done pay."

slim Scorpio ♏️♏️ said:

"Why you no tell am before you leave house. God Abeg o."

