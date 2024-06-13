A lady decided to make a trendy Irun Kiko hairstyle and visited a salon where the stylist picked her hair tightly

She showed off her long natural hair before the stylist began to work on it, and she plaited the hair in bits

One could see how tight the hair was and it also looked beautiful but the lady said the hair prevented her from sleeping peacefully

A lady displayed her inability to endure pain as she loosened the Irun Kiko (hair plaited with thread) hairstyle she made the same day.

In a video, she looked beautiful in her natural hair as she entered a salon to make her desired style. Her hopes were high and the stylist did not disappoint as she proved her mettle.

After the stylist was done with her job, the lady (@reality_tinz on TikTok) flaunted it online. Sadly, it only lasted for some hours as she began to feel unimaginable pains.

She stated that her brain was bouncing and she felt extremely uneasy and could not sleep. As she loosened it, she narrated how the hair made her feel.

However, she did not discourage her followers from making the style and noted that it wasn't just for her.

TikTokers react to the video

Several TikTokers have reacted to the lady's video. See some of the comments below:

@Bimmy:

"The day I tried Bantu knots, I took it out the same day. I was feeling my heartbeat in my head."

@Authority:

"My head is pulling and my brain is bouncing."

@lakostevia:

"You are lucky. I slept with mine and my husband woke me up because I was crying in my sleep. He loosened it the same night but unfortunately for me, I lost a good portion of my hair."

@Ade_ola244:

"She turn motivational speaker."

@Jade:

"The small shiver from loosening the hair."

