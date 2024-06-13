A young man who became a homeowner and shared the exciting news online went viral on TikTok

In the video, he documented the journey from the laying of the foundation to the commencement of full construction on the site

Finally, he revealed the completed house, showcasing its stunning and cosy interior

A young man who announced his new homeownership online became a viral sensation on TikTok.

His video chronicled the entire process, from the initial foundation work to the full-scale construction phase.

Man builds his own house. Photo credit: @prosper_fundz01

Source: TikTok

Ultimately, he unveiled the finished home, highlighting its beautiful and inviting interior, as shown by @prosper_fundz01.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Marvellous NBA said:

“Congrats.”

Preshbobby wrote:

“Congratulations my bro.”

IfunanyaFelix9:

“Otudations brotherly, I tap into this blessing.”

Chiomanancy516:

“I Am next.”

Onanefe:

“Congratulations boi.”

Solid Empire 1:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessings.”

Dollar Set:

“Congratulation Rblood God is good I tap from this blessings.”

Ask of money boy:

“A big congratulations bro.”

Favour lgwekile:

“Big congratulations my dear i tap ur blessings.”

Joshua Dc:

“Congratulations I'm next amen.”

No Feelings:

“I tap form your grace.”

Alaoweitrust:

“Congrats bro.”

Egbedi:

“Congratulations I won't stop wishing.”

Boss Lady:

“Congrats dear I tap from your blessings dear.”

Celebrity Maro:

“Congrats bro am next.”

Lovecru$h:

“Congratulations may God do my own too.”

Daboss:

“Congratulations fam.”

Lady builds house, decorates veranda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared a video of the house she just completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood in front of the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is indeed the owner of the property, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

Though the compound of the building had not been floored, the property looked amazing. People were inspired by her success.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a young lady, @kakokaondjafa, has shared a video of the small house she built for herself. She said she could not believe she was now a landlady.

Source: Legit.ng