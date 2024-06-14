A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after she showcased her new phone courtesy of her landlord

According to the lady, her landlord's young son had broken her phone and this made him replace it

Many people expressed surprise at the landlord's action, while others feared her rent would be increased

An excited female tenant, @dieberesomi, has shown off the new smartphone her landlord bought for her.

The lady revealed her landlord replaced her phone after his little son broke her previous phone.

She said the landlord's son spoilt her previous phone. Photo Credit: @dieberesomi

@dieberesomi funnily joked about considering giving an iPhone to her landlord's son to break. Her TikTok video was captioned:

"E be like say na my iPhone i go begin give am."

She videoed her landlord's little son and panned her camera back to the new phone.

Mixed reactions trailed her video.

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in Canada had praised his landlord for being kind to him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the landlord's gesture

Mary931 said:

"Well when he reach to pay rent make he no pass one day oo because ehn."

PRIME said:

"Abeg allow that boy break your television I won check something."

ABIGAIL⚔️ said:

"U sure say u and that landlord no know each other."

Ogechi said:

"@Dera love E be like say I go give Micheal my phone make he break am so he papa go buy new one for me."

Barmie’s Resin said:

"Na like my phone samsung A32 its nice."

TG Belize TG Belize said:

"If u give am ur iPhone e mean say na chicken he go give u as christmas gif."

Adefunke36 said:

"Be careful with Samsung o d screen is dam.n expensive I dey pamper my own like egg now."

certifiedushbebe 22 said:

"You have a nice landlord no be the werey wey ii be his tenant him and his wife dem be osinwin."

Landlord stops tenants from paying rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a landlord had stopped tenants from paying rent in January.

Not only that, he also surprised them with some cash to help them with their shopping needs. The landlord, who goes by the name of Kamau, and his wife invited their tenants to a meeting on New Year's Eve to celebrate the start of 2024.

During the meeting, they made the announcement that left the tenants speechless and grateful. Kamau's wife told the tenants that her husband had decided to pay for their January rent and that those who had already paid would have their money credited to the next month.

Source: Legit.ng