A video showing two aged lovers after they had a minor disagreement got people appreciating a long-lasting marriage

The man sat beside his wife, refusing to talk to her as the woman maintained a big frown that stirred reactions

Many Nigerians jokingly advised the grandpa to apologise to his wife and forget about pride as he may suffer at night

A Nigerian man shared a video of his grandma and grandpa frowning after they quarreled.

Many people found their actions cute. The grandpa refused to talk to his wife and apologise first.

A grandpa sat beside his wife as the woman frowned. Photo source: @twovibes4

Source: TikTok

Cute grandpa and grandma

The couple sat beside each other as if they were young lovers. The man said his grandpa did not want to apologise first because of his pride.

The grandma's visible frown showed that whatever her husband did pained her. The couple's video has gone viral.

In another clip, the man shows the moment his mother has to step in to settle the lovers' fights.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Annie said:

"Grandma wan burst, make grandpa beg na make she for calm down."

Faithlili_chi said:

"Make night reach make I see if him no go beg."

Heart Broken said:

"Your grandpa get swag oo."

Citygirl said:

"Grandpa Abeg tell her sorry."

Emem Obong said:

"Mama know where she go take show am pepper..that look on her face no be joke."

Joyce babe said:

"This is so funny chai see love oh!! I tap for me and my husband till old age oo marriage is scary these days."

Their grandson replied:

"We ain’t scared of marriage in our family bcs both my grandparents and parents showed us that anything built on trust,sincerity and God last till the end."

oluwatoyinakinwa50 said:

"Who go settle am like this."

OLUCHI said:

"Grapa no go sleep on top bed tonight ooo grapa beg ooo."

quinof bella said:

"Mama look be like so u no gree beg me abi, night go soon come."

Man married for over 50 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who had been married for more than five decades issued a piece of advice to young men.

The man was spotted alongside his wife as they celebrated their inspiring union that has lasted so long.

Source: Legit.ng